Video: Tony Kemp had amazing reaction to his incredible diving catch

Tony Kemp had a great reaction to his amazing defensive play on Tuesday.

Kemp’s Oakland A’s beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader. During the 8th inning of the second game, Kemp made a crazy play.

Jeimer Candelario was batting with a runner on first and two out with his Tigers down 3-0. Candelario lined a ball towards second base, and Kemp dove for an amazing catch in shallow right.

The catch itself was incredible, but Kemp’s reaction was equally entertaining. Take a look:

What a play and what a reaction.

Kemp is known for his great catches, and this is another one for his highlight reel. The 30-year-old is in his third season with the A’s but batting just .232 this season. His glove is making up for some of his lack of hitting.