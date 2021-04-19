Video: Trevor Bauer was so pumped after his strikeout of Fernando Tatis Jr.

Trevor Bauer has made it his mission to bring more excitement to baseball, in addition to his efforts to pitch well on the mound. He did both on Sunday.

Bauer started for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the finale of a 3-game series with the San Diego Padres. He was trying to protect a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth and had two outs while facing Fernando Tatis Jr. Bauer started Tatis off 0-2, but Tatis worked things to a full count. Then after Bauer got Tatis to swing and miss at a pitch outside, Bauer was pumped to escape.

Take a look at his celebrations:

Trevor Bauer strikes out Fernando Tatis Jr. and is pumped…. AND SO AM I pic.twitter.com/FOBSbBoal5 — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) April 18, 2021

That was a big strikeout for Bauer, who was lifted for reliever Brusdar Graterol in the next inning. The Dodgers’ bullpen blew his chance at a win by allowing a run in the 7th, and then they surrendered three runs to give up the game in the 8th.

Given some of the beef between these teams over the last few years, this extra celebration is something to keep in your memory bank. Maybe the Padres didn’t like being shown up so much.

San Diego’s win ended the Dodgers’ 8-game winning streak.