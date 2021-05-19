 Skip to main content
Video: Twins reliever Tyler Duffey ejected for throwing behind Yermin Mercedes

May 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tyler Duffey was ejected from Tuesday night’s Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Twins game for throwing behind Yermin Mercedes.

Duffey pitched the top of the seventh inning and got Yoan Moncada to ground out. Next he faced Mercedes, whom he immediately threw behind. The umpires huddled and decided to eject Duffey.

So what’s the deal? The night before, Mercedes upset Minnesota by violating an “unwritten rule.” Mercedes swung at a 3-0 pitch in a 15-4 game and hit a home run in the 9th. White Sox manager Tony La Russa promised a consequence for Mercedes, who went 2-for-4 on Tuesday.

Maybe being thrown at was the consequence for Mercedes. It’s unclear if the Sox slugger faced any internal consequences from his team.

Odd how that works: hit a home run, get thrown at.

