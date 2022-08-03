Video: Umpires make big mistake during Yordan Alvarez at-bat

The umpires in Wednesday’s Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros game made a big mistake during one of Yordan Alvarez’s at-bats.

Alvarez went 0-for-4 with an RBI in his Astros’ 6-1 win. During his at-bat in the bottom of the third inning, Alvarez was given a break by the umpires who must not have been paying attention.

Alvarez was given an extra strike in the at-bat, which he used to ground out.

Here is the full breakdown of the strikes in his at-bat, with the count in parenthesis:

1) called strike (1-1)

2) foul ball (1-2)

3) called strike (should have been strikeout)

4) ground out (1-2)

Here it is on video:

How did nobody notice that Yordan Alvarez got four strikes in this at-bat? What is going on? pic.twitter.com/CGuikwgGin — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 3, 2022

The funny part is after taking the called strike on the 1-2 pitch, Alvarez paused and looked, as if he was expecting to be called out. Instead, the at-bat continued, and on his fourth strike, he grounded out.

It’s not just the umpires who messed up. One has to wonder how all the Red Sox missed that. Where were Rich Hill, Reese McGuire and the Red Sox coaches? Where was everyone?