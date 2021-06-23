 Skip to main content
Video: Wander Franco gets curtain call after first career home run

June 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Wander Franco curtain call

Wander Franco made his MLB debut on Tuesday, and he did so in style.

Franco was batting second and playing third base for Tampa Bay in their game against the Red Sox at the Trop. He walked in his first at-bat and flied out in his second at-bat.

Then, with his Rays down 5-2 in the fifth, Franco launched a tying 3-run home run.

Rather than give him the silent treatment, Franco’s Rays teammates were celebrating.

Franco even gave the fans at Tropicana Field a curtain call:

That was awesome.

Franco, 20, is the youngest Rays player to hit a home run in a game since BJ Upton in 2004. This is just the beginning for Franco, who is regarded as the No. 1 prospect in baseball.

