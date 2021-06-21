 Skip to main content
Rays calling up No. 1 MLB prospect Wander Franco

June 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

Wander Franco

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to bring up the player touted by many as MLB’s next star.

As first reported by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays are calling up No. 1 prospect Wander Franco, and he will join the team on Tuesday for their series against Boston.

Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and MLB.com have all ranked Franco as the No. 1 prospect in the game in both 2020 and 2021. The 20-year-old shortstop signed with the Rays as a highly-touted international free agent in 2017 and has lived up to the hype in the minors, hitting .333 across all levels since debuting in rookie ball in 2018. He’s been tearing up Triple-A Durham in 2021, hitting .323 with 11 doubles, 6 triples, and 7 home runs in 38 games.

The Rays shipped starting shortstop Willy Adames to Milwaukee last month in what clearly appeared to be a move to open a spot for Franco. His promotion will be good news for a Rays team that hasn’t had a great week otherwise.

