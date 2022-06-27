Video of Yankees fans cheering on little girl flipping bottle goes viral

A wholesome video from Sunday’s New York Yankees-Houston Astros game is going viral.

The Yankees beat the Astros 6-3 in 10 innings on an Aaron Judge walk-off 3-run home run. Yankees fans went nuts celebrating Judge’s home run. Some fans in the right field bleachers also went nuts an inning earlier celebrating a different feat.

A video shared by a fan in attendance showed a bunch of fans watching a young girl flipping a bottle. The girl was trying to flip the bottle to get it to land standing up.

The intensity built as she got closer and closer until she finally landed it. That’s when the section broke out in celebration:

This girl had the whole section rooting for her bottle flip pic.twitter.com/CxSyGP7OKx — Gleyber With No Brim (Corey) (@Saquon_Gleyber) June 26, 2022

The whole section went nuts, including the young girl, who celebrated by pouring the water down her back.

According to the fan who shared the video on Twitter, the bottle flip occurred while the game was tied in the bottom of the 9th inning.

Fans paid to watch a game between the Yankees and Astros and got to enjoy a game within the game.