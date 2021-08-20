Video: Young Yankees fan hit in head by hard Giancarlo Stanton home run

Giancarlo Stanton wowed New York Yankees fans with a home run on Thursday night that did damage in more ways than one.

The Yankees slugger smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to put his team up 7-4 against the Minnesota Twins. The home run was a line drive to right field that had an exit velocity measured at 105.9 mph.

There was one serious issue: the home run hit a young Yankees fan in the head.

Little dude took a 106 MPH Giancarlo Stanton home run right to the head. Cameras showed him laughing about it moments later pic.twitter.com/AQcrgUEulM — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 20, 2021

That looked like it could have been really bad. Let’s hope the fan turned out to be OK.