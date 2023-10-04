Vlad Guerrero Jr. commits big mistake in Game 2 against Twins

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bailed out the Minnesota Twins with a huge mistake he committed during Game 2 of his Toronto Blue Jays’ Wild Card series on Wednesday afternoon.

Vlad’s Blue Jays were down 2-0 and had runners on second and third with nobody out in the top of the fifth inning against Sonny Gray. Bo Bichette, who batted .306 in the regular season and was 2-for-2 in the game, was at the plate with a full count.

Guerrero was off too far from second base, so the Twins ran a pickoff play. Gray spun around and threw to shortstop Carlos Correa, who tagged out Guerrero at second.

“What a mistake by Guerrero!” ESPN announcer Michael Kay exclaimed.

Guerrero instructed his Blue Jays to challenge the call, and they did. The umpires confirmed the original out call on the field, ending the inning.

The Jays were being shut out to that point in the game, and having Bichette up with runners on second and third was their best chance to get back in the contest. But Guerrero got picked off.

The Twins removed Gray from the game after that and went to the bullpen. Bichette struck out to begin the sixth.