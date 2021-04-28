Vladimir Guerrero had fitting advice for his son ahead of 3-homer game

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a monster night for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, and some of his dad’s advice may have helped.

Vlad Jr. homered three times, including a grand slam, while driving in seven for Toronto. They beat the Nationals 9-5. Two of Vlad’s home runs came off three-time Cy Young Award winner, Max Scherzer, including the grand slam.

Vlad Guerrero Sr. was proud of his son and expressed his feelings on Twitter:

What a night for my boy. All the hard work is paying off. #VG27 — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) April 28, 2021

Big Vlad also had some good advice for his son leading up to the game.

Angels TV reporter Jose Mota communicated with Guerrero over text message on Tuesday to ask the Hall of Famer for his thoughts on his son’s big game.

“He said he told Jr. ‘I’ve been watching the games, I know that you’ve been patient, but it’s time to get aggressive. They’re throwing too many strikes and you’re missing,'” Vlad Sr. told his son, according to Mota.

Vlad Sr. essentially told his son to start swinging the bat more. He also told his son to check the video to see if he was wrong in his analysis.

Of course, this advice is so fitting because few players were as aggressive at the plate as Vlad. He was known for swinging at pitches regardless of their location — and doing damage with them. That reality was mocked in a funny video several years ago.

Whether or not Vladimir Jr. listened to his dad, something definitely seemed to click on Tuesday. The young slugger now has seven home runs, 19 RBIs and an OPS approaching 1.200 this season.