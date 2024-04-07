Vladimir Guerrero Jr. weighs in on possible contract extension with Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have a decision to make on the future of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. within the next two years, but Guerrero is not sweating the situation.

Guerrero said in a new interview that he wants to stay with the Blue Jays. However, he added that there is no stress, because someone will pay him eventually, whether it is the Blue Jays or someone else.

“I would like the Blue Jays to offer me a contract extension, but they have not done so yet,” Guerrero said. “Right now I am focused day after day. I’m calm, because no matter what, they are going to have to pay me sooner or later, whether it’s this team or another.”

Guerrero is not wrong. Though he had a down year by his standards in 2023, he still hit 26 home runs in 156 games. A rebound year would put him in line for a monster contract, as he has shown he can hit .300 with power.

The Blue Jays have shown that they will spend money on stars if the opportunity falls into place. Guerrero is part of their homegrown core, and the fans will certainly want to see him stay. It remains to be seen if that factors into the team’s thinking.