Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave out a funny autograph

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a productive game both on and off the field for the Toronto Blue Jays during their 9-2 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Guerrero went 1-for-5, with his one hit being a three-run home run in the second inning to give Toronto a 5-0 lead.

After the game, the Blue Jays’ Twitter account posted a picture of Guerrero in the visitor’s dugout appearing to be autographing a baby. Or at the very least, the baby’s Blue Jays jersey.

The baby was being held over the railing near the dugout steps with their back facing Guerrero.

Take a look.

Hit a Homer ✅

Win the game ✅ … Sign a baby? 👶😂 pic.twitter.com/T4YRP7Y9bo — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 19, 2022

Guerrero later tweeted confirmation that he had indeed signed the baby.

While signing a baby is certainly unique, the object that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin was asked to sign during the SEC’s media days might have Guerrero beat.

The two-time All-Star has destroyed the Yankees in the Bronx during his four-year career. According to StatMuse, Guerrero had hit 10 home runs and 17 RBI in 28 games in Yankee Stadium entering Friday. He had also scored 16 runs, collected 32 hits and had 66 total bases.

After finishing behind Shohei Ohtani in the American League MVP race last year, Guerrero is putting together another solid season. In 116 games entering Friday, the 23-year-old was hitting .282 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI, and had a .509 slugging percentage.

If Guerrero goes on to have a long and successful MLB career, that baby’s jersey could wind up being quite valuable one day.