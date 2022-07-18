Lane Kiffin got funny autograph request at SEC media day

Lane Kiffin’s return to Tennessee last season is clearly going to be the gift that keeps on giving, at least from his perspective.

The Ole Miss coach took part in the first day of the SEC’s media days on Monday, which included his traditional annual press conference. Perhaps the funniest thing to come out of the day may have been his interaction with a fan, though. The fan brought a unique item for Kiffin to sign — a mustard bottle.

The reference is to Ole Miss’ visit to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium last season. With tensions high over Kiffin’s return after his notorious departure from Knoxville after just one season, a controversial late call sent the fans into a frenzy. They began throwing whatever items they could find onto the field, which infamously included a bottle of mustard.

The mustard bottle was hardly the only thing launched onto the field that Kiffin has turned into a meme. He probably loved getting that autograph request.

