Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes big announcement about All-Star Weekend

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has two simple words about this year’s Home Run Derby — “I’m back.”

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger made the big announcement Thursday that he will be making his return to the Derby at All-Star Weekend in Seattle.

“Bringing the #Plakata to Seattle!” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram hype video. “Proud to announce I am in for the 2023 Home Run Derby.”

“Plakata” is a Spanish expression that has been made popular by Guerrero. It refers to strong contact that results in home runs.

Guerrero competed in the Home Run Derby in 2019, setting all-time records for most home runs in a single round (29) as well as in the competition as a whole (a whopping 91). He has not participated in the Derby since though, notably turning down an invite to compete in 2021.

The two-time All-Star Guerrero is lagging a bit in the dingers department this season with “only” 11 of them through the first half. But Guerrero has still already mashed 115 career homers at just 24 years old. Now Guerrero will be gracing the Derby with his talents again this season, and we are guessing that it might look a little like this.