Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. absolutely obliterates a pitch playing softball

It may be the MLB offseason, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still sending balls into orbit.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger went viral Thursday for completely smoking a pitch while playing softball in his native Dominican Republic. Check out the video (via MLB insider Hector Gomez).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with another mammoth home run playing softball in DR! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zObY2SUWAK — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 26, 2021

Our guess is that ball will land some time in 2025. Guerrero Jr.’s slow trot while rounding the bases also really helps make this video.

The 22-year-old hitting machine had an MLB-leading 48 home runs last season off regular baseballs thrown at full speed, so it’s not surprising that this is what Guerrero Jr. would do to a softball lobbed at him underhanded. That poor thing never stood a chance. Guerrero Jr. probably even topped this blast for the farthest softball ever hit.

Photo: Feb 17, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on during spring training at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports