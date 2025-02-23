Vladimir Guerrero Jr. taking surprise stance ahead of free agency

At the risk of getting some of his old takes exposed, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is ready to give each and every single team in Major League Baseball a chance to woo him this offseason.

The Toronto Blue Jays star spoke this week in an interview with Jon Heyman of the New York Post. In the interview, Guerrero said that he would be willing to sit down with all 30 MLB clubs as a free agent … including the New York Yankees.

“If I go to free agency, every team, all 30 teams, are going to have the opportunity to sit down with [me], to talk with me,” Guerrero was quoted as saying. “I’m OK with everything. It’s in the past.”

Feb 17, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on during spring training at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Those remarks from the four-time All-Star Guerrero, 25, are very surprising given his open disdain for the Yankees in the past. Mind you, this is the same player who once said that he would never play for the Yankees, even if dead. Guerrero also once indicated that he had a “personal” issue with the Yankees (possibly stemming from his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., being passed over by the Yankees in free agency during the mid-2000s). On top of that, the younger Guerrero has had some heated moments with the New York faithful in recent seasons as well.

As it stands right now though, Guerrero is set to become a free agent next winter after failing to agree to a contract extension with the Blue Jays by a self-imposed deadline that recently passed. Thus, it is probably the right business move for him to keep his market open to every single team, even the ones that he has publicly beefed with before.

Yankees fans shouldn’t get too ahead of themselves either since Guerrero is currently thought to have a preference for one particular rival team instead. But the chances of Guerrero ending up in pinstripes may have just gotten a notable boost from 0.0 percent to 0.1 percent with these latest comments from the righty slugger.