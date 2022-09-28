Yankees announcer Michael Kay took petty shot at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Michael Kay is definitely the captain of Team Petty.

The New York Yankees officially clinched the AL East division with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. They had to wait an extra day to do so though because Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beat them with a walkoff hit the night before. Guerrero celebrated his walkoff winner (at Rogers Centre in Toronto) by proclaiming, “This is my house!”

But the tables turned Tuesday when it was the Yankees who emerged with the win at Rogers Centre to clinch the division. As the Yankees celebrated their feat, Kay, the team’s TV announcer, got in a petty swipe at Guerrero.

“It’s really nice of Vlad Guerrero to let the Yankees celebrate in his house,” Kay said. Take a listen.

MICHAEL FROM THE TOP ROPE pic.twitter.com/GJaEi1wcuQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 28, 2022

Even if the Yankees, at 95-59, have the division in the bag, they may still see Toronto in the postseason. The Blue Jays are having a fine year of their own at 87-68 and currently hold the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the AL. Though that gives them the luxury of (for now) avoiding the Yankees’ side of the playoff bracket, the two teams could potentially meet in the ALCS.

Baseball fans may indeed be hoping for a collision course between the two division rivals in the postseason. After all, the Yankees and the Blue Jays really do not like each other this season.