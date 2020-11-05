Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has lost ton of weight

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be entering the 2021 season looking like a very different man.

The Toronto Blue Jays phenom told Dominican outlet El Caribe this week that he has lost 32 pounds since July. Guerrero Jr. entered the season at over 280 pounds but says that he is now at 250 and has the 240-245 range as his ideal target.

“I did not get to the second [spring] training well, and I told myself that this cannot happen again,” said the 21-year-old. “I was overweight, I said that it couldn’t happen again and I got to work at once. Things happen because you don’t work. I finished the season more or less and put that in mind. I started with the slow swing and when I lost 20 pounds I started feeling better.

“Now I eat differently,” Guerrero Jr. added. “Nothing with fat and I have dinner at 7:00 at night. After that, it’s water until the next day.”

Guerrero Jr. is officially listed at 250 pounds, so it seems he has gotten back into pre-pandemic shape. He played in all 60 games in the shortened 2020 season, hitting a decent .262 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs.

After also taking on a new role in 2020, Guerrero Jr. should be settled in nicely come the start of next season.