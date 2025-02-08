Wade Boggs shares major update on his health

Wade Boggs is sharing some very positive news this week.

The retired Baseball Hall of Famer Boggs made the major announcement on Friday that he is officially cancer-free. Boggs shared the news in a post to his X page.

“An extremely emotional day,” he wrote. “I can’t thank my doctor’s [sic] Dr. Engleman and Dr. Heidenberg enough also to everyone for your thoughts and prayers [wife] Debbie and I are pleased to announce I am cancer free.”

An extremely emotional day I can’t thank my doctor’s Dr. Engleman and Dr. Heidenberg enough also to everyone for your thoughts and prayers Debbie and I are pleased to announce I am cancer free — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) February 7, 2025

Boggs, now 66 years old, revealed the difficult news last September that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Now just five months later, Boggs has beaten the disease.

A 12-time career All-Star selection, Boggs suited up for the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees, and the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays during his 18-season run from 1982-1999. Also a member of the Yankees’ World Series-winning team in 1996, Boggs retired as an eight-time Silver Slugger Award winner, a five-time AL batting champion (with a career batting average of .328), and a two-time Gold Glover at third base. The lefty-hitting Boggs was then inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2005.