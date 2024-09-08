 Skip to main content
MLB great Wade Boggs shares difficult health news

September 7, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Wade Boggs waving to the crowd

Jul 9, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; former Tampa Bay Ray Wade Boggs looks on during his induction to the teams hall of fame before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baseball legend Wade Boggs is sharing some tough personal news this week.

Boggs revealed in a post to his X page Saturday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He shared a picture of a prostance cancer patient guide that he recently revealed and elaborated a bit in the caption.

“I’ve never been a goal oriented person,” Boggs wrote. “But with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell #positiveattitude.”

Boggs, who shared no further details, is now 66 years old. He has mostly laid low in recent years but had continued to let his thoughts be known on the respective states of his former clubs.

The lefty-hitting Boggs played 18 MLB seasons from 1982-99, mainly with the Boston Red Sox but also for their division rival Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. Boggs was a 12-time All-Star and five-time AL batting champion who won a World Series title with the Yankees in 1996. Also a two-time Gold Glover, a five-time Silver Slugger winner, and a member of the 3,000-hit club, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

