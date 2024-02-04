Dodgers make significant decision on Walker Buehler injury comeback

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a significant decision on how they plan to handle pitcher Walker Buehler’s comeback from Tommy John surgery.

Buehler will not be activated for Opening Day, as the Dodgers plan to hold him out for another month to start the season. The decision was made in collaboration with Buehler with the aim of limiting his workload and trying to keep him fresh for a playoff run.

“I think there’s a little little bit of art to it, a little bit of science to it, in terms of how fast I can build up,” Buehler said Saturday, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “I’m sure I’ll make some rehab starts and hopefully get into the rotation in the early part of the year, and then we’ll kind of go from there.”

Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2022, so the Dodgers are being very conservative with him. It should be noted, however, that he did make a serious attempt to come back before the end of the 2023 season before ultimately shutting it down.

The Dodgers want to limit Buehler to roughly 175 innings, but also want him available for the playoffs. The only real way to make both of those things possible is by starting his regular season late and relying on the rest of the rotation to hold things down until he is ready.