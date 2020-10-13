 Skip to main content
Walker Buehler was in no mood to discuss his tight pants

October 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Walker Buehler was in no mood to talk about his tight pants after his Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 1 of the NLCS to the Atlanta Braves 5-1 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Monday night.

Buehler started for the Dodgers and allowed one run over five-plus innings. He exited in the top of the sixth with the game tied at one. But while he was on the mound, those watching the game couldn’t help but notice his tight pants.

“Walker Buehler’s pants” became a trending topic on social media. Even Ross Stripling, an ex-teammate of Buehler, appreciated the trending topic.

One reporter actually had the stones to ask Buehler about the pants after the game. The ace was in no mood to talk about it.

“Not the time or place,” Buehler said in response.

How could you expect a pitcher to be in the mood for humor about his clothes right after his team loses a playoff game? The reporter didn’t seem to think it would be an issue.

Tight pants seem to be a theme among those participating in the playoffs.

