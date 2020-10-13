Walker Buehler was in no mood to discuss his tight pants

Walker Buehler was in no mood to talk about his tight pants after his Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 1 of the NLCS to the Atlanta Braves 5-1 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Monday night.

Buehler started for the Dodgers and allowed one run over five-plus innings. He exited in the top of the sixth with the game tied at one. But while he was on the mound, those watching the game couldn’t help but notice his tight pants.

Walker Buehler's pants somehow got even tighter pic.twitter.com/QyjdOMnOaE — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) October 13, 2020

“Walker Buehler’s pants” became a trending topic on social media. Even Ross Stripling, an ex-teammate of Buehler, appreciated the trending topic.

Love that Buehler’s pants are trending right now — Ross Stripling (@RossStripling) October 13, 2020

One reporter actually had the stones to ask Buehler about the pants after the game. The ace was in no mood to talk about it.

“Not the time or place,” Buehler said in response.

How could you expect a pitcher to be in the mood for humor about his clothes right after his team loses a playoff game? The reporter didn’t seem to think it would be an issue.

I actually tried to ask Walker after the game and he was having none of it. "Michael, this is not the time or place…" https://t.co/UBowLxgY1r — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 13, 2020

Tight pants seem to be a theme among those participating in the playoffs.