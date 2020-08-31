 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 30, 2020

Quin Snyder mocked over his super skinny pants

August 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Quin Snyder skinny pants

Quin Snyder was wearing some extremely skinny pants while coaching the Utah Jazz in the playoffs on Sunday night, and viewers took notice.

Snyder’s pants were super tight and his ankles were left exposed by the short cut. Plenty of fans tweeted about Snyder’s short and tight pants.

Snyder also wore the skinny pants while coaching in Game 1 of Utah’s playoff series against Denver.

As if catching comments for his pants weren’t enough, Snyder caught heat from Charles Barkley over his coaching job in the Game 6 loss.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus