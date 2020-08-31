Quin Snyder mocked over his super skinny pants

Quin Snyder was wearing some extremely skinny pants while coaching the Utah Jazz in the playoffs on Sunday night, and viewers took notice.

Snyder’s pants were super tight and his ankles were left exposed by the short cut. Plenty of fans tweeted about Snyder’s short and tight pants.

Jazz deserve to lose the series if Quin Snyder wears those pants again pic.twitter.com/UWTPz8L6WF — Kicks Lifted (@kickslifted) August 31, 2020

UTAH's* head coach Quin Snyder looks like he's dressed to go to a club, never seen tighter set of pants/shirt. Not hating, flaunting in a nba playoff game is interesting however. — SportsDogma (@SportsDogma) August 31, 2020

Is Quin Snyder wearing leggings?? Or are those like ultra skinny pants?? Lmao — Austyn (Cazz) (@CazzISaidSo) August 31, 2020

Hipster Quin Snyder looks like a dude from One Direction pic.twitter.com/VXfcWFC9UB — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) August 31, 2020

@NBAONTBS Quin Snyder pacing the sideline pic.twitter.com/ilRrNJOpVb — T Baci 22 (@tbtac22) August 31, 2020

Quin Snyder consistently dresses like he might get a text from the boys to go clubbin’ at any moment. Would 100% ditch this game to go pay $22 for a red bull & vodka. pic.twitter.com/D0sRujYrpn — Ty (@t02pf) August 31, 2020

Legend has it that Quin Snyder actually invented skinny jeans #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/S5aQ2KEBf7 — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) August 31, 2020

Snyder also wore the skinny pants while coaching in Game 1 of Utah’s playoff series against Denver.

As if catching comments for his pants weren’t enough, Snyder caught heat from Charles Barkley over his coaching job in the Game 6 loss.