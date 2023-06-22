Wander Franco benched by Rays for unusual reason

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will be out of the lineup for at least two games for an unusual reason.

Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that the Rays are benching Franco for poorly handling recent frustrations and being a poor teammate. Cash cited “multiple times” when Franco poorly handled frustration as being behind the discipline.

“Wander is a really good kid, really good person,” Cash said, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s a young player that is learning and dealing with the challenges of being a major-league player and some of the frustrations that come with it.

“Over the course of this season, there’s been probably multiple times that the way he has handled his frustrations have not been the way that we ask our players to uphold being the best teammate.”

There did not appear to be one single incident that led to the Rays’ decision, according to Topkin. There have, however, been some verbal confrontations with teammates, including one dugout spat with Randy Arozarena. An occasional lack of hustle and a habit of petulant behavior such as throwing bats or equipment after unsuccessful at-bats were also cited as issues. The shortstop has also attracted some controversy for showy moves in the field, though that may not necessarily be an issue here.

Cash said that Franco would not play Thursday or Friday, but could be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday. The move is not a formal suspension, so Franco will be paid as usual.

The 22-year-old Franco is arguably the Rays’ best player, and has hit .287 with 8 home runs and 24 stolen bases on the season. The team clearly does not want some of his recent behavior to become a habit going forward.