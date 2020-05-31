Washington Nationals players to help cover stipends for minor leaguers after pay cut

Washington Nationals Major League players are stepping up to help out the organization’s minor leaguers.

The Nationals reportedly cut about 30 minor leaguers last week because they believe there will not be a season. They also dropped the stipend for the players they still have under contract from $400 to $300 per week and have only committed to paying them through June.

Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle shared on Twitter that the team’s big league players have committed to make whole the minor leaguers who are seeing a 25 percent pay reduction.

Doolittle says the players came to agreement quickly to help out the minor leaguers.

Players had a zoom call right after the news broke. Every player wanted to do something to help. It was unanimous. Proud to be a part of this group. — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) June 1, 2020

The Nats are not laying off or furloughing non-players, though they have instituted pay cuts ranging from 10-25 percent.

The Oakland A’s received negative attention for ending payments to their minor leaguers at the end of May. The Royals have committed to paying their minor leaguers and gave a great explanation for why.