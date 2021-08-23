Whit Merrifield tells incredible story about dumping a fan’s girlfriend

Professional athletes can sometimes get very strange requests from fans, but one thing that happened to Kansas City Royals star Whit Merrifield is definitely up there in terms of strangeness.

Merrifield has an account on Cameo, a website that allows fans to pay for personalized video messages from celebrities and other notable figures. Merrifield revealed that he had once received a request from a fan asking the Royals second baseman to break up with the fan’s girlfriend for him.

Merrifield fulfilled the request, though probably not as intended. He admitted on Kansas City’s 610 Sports Radio that he spent most of the video roasting the fan who’d made the request.

Here is Whit Merrifield talking about the time someone paid him to break up with their girlfriend from Cameo pic.twitter.com/hRjBDEJE6v — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) August 23, 2021

“It was kind of fun for me because I really threw the guy under the bus. I thought that was a pretty coward thing for him to do, so I took advantage of him paying me to … tell her she could do way better,” Merrifield said.

Good for Merrifield, who’s shown he has a pretty good sense of humor. It’s a super awkward request that he easily could have ignored, but he made the best of it — though probably not from the guy’s perspective.