 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 22, 2024

Whit Merrifield suffers injury in his first hour with the Braves

July 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Whit Merrifield looking on

Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; American League second baseman Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals (15) looks at the stands during warmups before the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

You cannot make this up.

The Atlanta Braves have had such a rough go of it lately that they picked up Whit Merrifield on Monday to help since many of their top players are injured, such as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies.

But in his first hour in uniform with the team, Merrifield already got hurt.

Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters that Merrifield took a ball off a finger on his right hand while fielding ground balls Monday.

X-rays were negative, but it was enough to make Merrifield listed as day-to-day.

How is that for bad luck?

Merrifield was cut by the Phillies on July 12 after experiencing a poor first half of the season. The 2023 All-Star is batting just .199 with a .572 OPS this season. But the Braves are still hoping he’ll be able to turn things around and provide them with serviceable play in 2024.

Article Tags

Whit Merrifield
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus