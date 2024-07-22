Whit Merrifield suffers injury in his first hour with the Braves

You cannot make this up.

The Atlanta Braves have had such a rough go of it lately that they picked up Whit Merrifield on Monday to help since many of their top players are injured, such as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies.

But in his first hour in uniform with the team, Merrifield already got hurt.

Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters that Merrifield took a ball off a finger on his right hand while fielding ground balls Monday.

You might not believe it, but it’s true: Whit Merrifield took a ball off a finger of his throwing hand while taking grounders an hour ago, is being evaluated now to make sure there’s no damage. As Snitker said, managing to smile, “Can’t make it up….This year is something else.” — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) July 22, 2024

X-rays were negative, but it was enough to make Merrifield listed as day-to-day.

How is that for bad luck?

Merrifield was cut by the Phillies on July 12 after experiencing a poor first half of the season. The 2023 All-Star is batting just .199 with a .572 OPS this season. But the Braves are still hoping he’ll be able to turn things around and provide them with serviceable play in 2024.