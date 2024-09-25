White Sox commit yet another embarrassing blunder

Where the Chicago White Sox go, poorly played baseball seems to follow.

On Tuesday, the White Sox and Los Angeles Angels were scoreless in the top of the 5th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.

Angels center fielder Mickey Moniak came up to the plate with the bases empty and one out. Moniak popped up the first pitch he saw from starter Jonathan Cannon about a mile high over the infield.

The ball stayed in the air long enough for Cannon, two infielders, and catcher Chuckie Robinson to all get under it. Any of the four could have easily made the play. But in typical White Sox fashion, none of them did.

The White Sox, 2024. A very loud "Sell The Team" chant has ensued. pic.twitter.com/hWNMvHQEiO — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 25, 2024

The boobirds came out ready to chirp not long after the error. Thousands joined in for a 3-word chant that’s been very familiar in the South Side of Chicago this season: “Sell the team!”

The White Sox entered Tuesday’s contest with a 36-120 record — just one loss away from breaking a tie with the 1962 New York Mets for the worst record in MLB history.

But despite baseball infamy looming large over the team, the White Sox still can’t seem to get out of their own way. It’s gotten so bad that even the White Sox’ social media manager can’t bother to post about another loss.