 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 29, 2023

White Sox have already decided on their next head of baseball operations?

August 29, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Pedro Grifol managing the White Sox

May 8, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (5) returns to the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after a pitcher change in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It could be more of the same from here for the Chicago White Sox because they appear to be going in-house with their new head of baseball operations.

Appearing Tuesday on the “Foul Territory” podcast, retired White Sox great AJ Pierzynski shared some information from a tipster live on the air.

“Breaking news, I just got a text,” said Pierzynski. “The White Sox are gonna hire Chris Getz. I’m assuming [as] general manager. ‘Looks like Chris Getz soon’ [is what the text message said].”

Here is the full clip.

That matches up with a report earlier in the day from Jon Morosi of MLB Network, who tweeted that the White Sox are likely to promoted their next head of baseball ops from “within.”

Getz, 39, is currently Chicago’s assistant general manager and also oversees player development. Prior to that, he was an MLB infielder for seven total seasons (including for the White Sox from 2008-09).

Chicago fans were excited by the recent news that bumbling longtime executives Ken Williams and Rick Hahn had been fired by the team. But those same fans might not be too thrilled that the White Sox are turning around and promoting someone from the same regime (especially since a bigger outside name had recently been rumored as an option).

Article Tags

Chicago White Sox
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus