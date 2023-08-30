White Sox have already decided on their next head of baseball operations?

It could be more of the same from here for the Chicago White Sox because they appear to be going in-house with their new head of baseball operations.

Appearing Tuesday on the “Foul Territory” podcast, retired White Sox great AJ Pierzynski shared some information from a tipster live on the air.

“Breaking news, I just got a text,” said Pierzynski. “The White Sox are gonna hire Chris Getz. I’m assuming [as] general manager. ‘Looks like Chris Getz soon’ [is what the text message said].”

Here is the full clip.

Word 'round the campfire is that the @whitesox are going to hire Chris Getz as new GM.@aj_pierzynskiFT gets the tip live on air. ▶️ https://t.co/FUvpS4kqtu pic.twitter.com/kflK4yXe9p — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 29, 2023

That matches up with a report earlier in the day from Jon Morosi of MLB Network, who tweeted that the White Sox are likely to promoted their next head of baseball ops from “within.”

Getz, 39, is currently Chicago’s assistant general manager and also oversees player development. Prior to that, he was an MLB infielder for seven total seasons (including for the White Sox from 2008-09).

Chicago fans were excited by the recent news that bumbling longtime executives Ken Williams and Rick Hahn had been fired by the team. But those same fans might not be too thrilled that the White Sox are turning around and promoting someone from the same regime (especially since a bigger outside name had recently been rumored as an option).