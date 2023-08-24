 Skip to main content
White Sox could hire architect of recent World Series winner?

August 24, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Pedro Grifol managing the White Sox

May 8, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (5) returns to the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after a pitcher change in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox may be thinking big amid their front office overhaul.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Thursday that Toronto Blue Jays executive James Click is a candidate to lead baseball operations for the White Sox. Chicago just fired their top two front office decision-makers, president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn, earlier this week.

Other potential options mentioned by Morosi are former MLB infielder Chris Getz (an in-house candidate for the White Sox) and Philadelphia Phillies executive Preston Mattingly.

Click, who currently serves as vice president of strategy for the Blue Jays, would likely be the dream hire for the White Sox. He served as GM of the Houston Astros from 2020-22 and is credited as the architect of their 2022 World Series-winning team. The end of Click’s time in Houston was marked by a pretty acrimonious split though.

With their team being run into the ground this year (the fourth-worst record in MLB at 50-77), the White Sox badly need both excitement and a winning pedigree. Click, who was also an executive with the Tampa Bay Rays for over a decade before joining the Astros, would probably tick off both those boxes.

Chicago White SoxJames Click
