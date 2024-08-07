White Sox fans go nuts after miserable losing streak finally ends

The Chicago White Sox on Tuesday put an end to their historic losing streak. The team’s fan base was more than happy to finally get the weight off their shoulders.

The White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics in a 5-1 contest at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

The result gave the visitors their first win in 22 contests. They entered Tuesday’s matchup against the A’s on a 21-game losing streak, last winning on July 10. The losing streak had been tied for the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the longest in AL history.

There wasn’t a fan base more ecstatic than White Sox supporters on Tuesday night. Several embattled fans triumphantly celebrated the victory online.

Let this be a lesson to the rest of you. NOBODY beats the Chicago White Sox 22 times in a row. pic.twitter.com/HsM0dNNnz0 — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) August 7, 2024

IT’S OVER. IT’S FINALLY OVER. THE 21 GAME LOSING STREAK IS OVER. THE WHITE SOX HAVE WON A BASEBALL GAME. pic.twitter.com/uGlctHdMPF — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 7, 2024

AND THAT’S A WHITE SOX WINNER!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HyxFL1OuCy — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) August 7, 2024

Even the team’s official X account treated the regular season win like a truly momentous occasion.

The White Sox got an outstanding outing from starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon. The 24-year-old righty went six full innings and allowed just one run on six hits.

But more importantly, the White Sox gave Cannon the run support he needed. An Andrew Benintendi home run in the top of the 4th inning gave Chicago a 2-0 lead they would never relinquish. But the team added three more insurance runs to seal the deal.

The White Sox had given Cannon just 10 runs of support in his previous 5 starts.

There probably wasn’t a team more fitting to take the streak-ending loss than the Athletics, who have had their own nightmarish season for different reasons.