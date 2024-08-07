 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 6, 2024

White Sox fans go nuts after miserable losing streak finally ends

August 6, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Read
A Chicago White Sox hat

Sep 1, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Chicago White Sox hat and glove against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox on Tuesday put an end to their historic losing streak. The team’s fan base was more than happy to finally get the weight off their shoulders.

The White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics in a 5-1 contest at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

The result gave the visitors their first win in 22 contests. They entered Tuesday’s matchup against the A’s on a 21-game losing streak, last winning on July 10. The losing streak had been tied for the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the longest in AL history.

There wasn’t a fan base more ecstatic than White Sox supporters on Tuesday night. Several embattled fans triumphantly celebrated the victory online.

Even the team’s official X account treated the regular season win like a truly momentous occasion.

The White Sox got an outstanding outing from starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon. The 24-year-old righty went six full innings and allowed just one run on six hits.

But more importantly, the White Sox gave Cannon the run support he needed. An Andrew Benintendi home run in the top of the 4th inning gave Chicago a 2-0 lead they would never relinquish. But the team added three more insurance runs to seal the deal.

The White Sox had given Cannon just 10 runs of support in his previous 5 starts.

There probably wasn’t a team more fitting to take the streak-ending loss than the Athletics, who have had their own nightmarish season for different reasons.

Article Tags

Chicago White SoxChicago White Sox Fans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus