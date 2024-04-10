Another White Sox player injures himself on basepaths

Lightning has unfortunately struck in the same place thrice for the Chicago White Sox within the first two weeks of the season.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada was injured in the second inning of Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. He was attempting to beat out a groundball to the third-base side but pulled up lame before he could make it to the bag.

Moncada went down in a heap and eventually had to be helped off the field by training staff. Here is the video.

Yoán Moncada goes down running to first base. He had to be helped off the field pic.twitter.com/6ISI4JFZph — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 9, 2024

The White Sox announced that Moncada had suffered a left adductor strain and would be re-evaluated the next day.

Yoán Moncada left tonight's game with a left adductor strain. He will be reevaluated tomorrow. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2024

This is bad déjà vu for White Sox fans as it has happened to the team multiple times already to begin the new season. Eloy Jimenez had also strained his adductor running to first base on March 31 against Detroit (video here).

Then on Friday against Kansas City, it was Luis Robert’s turn to suffer a similar mishap. While he was rounding first base during the ninth inning, Robert suffered a hip flexor strain.

#WhiteSox Luis Robert Jr. left tonight's game injured. He comes up limping rounding 1st base in the 9th inning on this double. pic.twitter.com/utlfzRRKAg — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) April 6, 2024

Jimenez and Robert are both now on the injured list, and Moncada looks poised to follow them. For three such non-contact injuries to occur on the basepaths in the span of about ten days is just unbelievably rotten luck for the White Sox.

Chicago is also off to a miserable 1-9 start to the season to top it all off. White Sox fans already suffered greatly through the team’s brutal 61-101 season in 2023, but now the 2024 campaign may somehow end up being even worse.