White Sox player gets roasted for Jose Canseco-like blooper

The Chicago White Sox are picking up right where they left off last season.

White Sox outfielder Oscar Colas went viral for the wrong reason during Saturday’s spring training game against the Chicago Cubs. Cubs infielder Michael Busch lifted a deep fly ball to Colas in right field during the fourth inning, and Colas leapt up at the wall to try to catch it.

But perhaps partially blinded by the sun and partially nudged by the ghost of Benny Hill, Colas misplayed the fly ball about as horribly as possible. The ball struck an airborne Colas on top of his head and trickled away. By the time that Colas got his wits back and managed to fire the ball back into the infield, Busch was standing at second base with an RBI double.

Here is the video of the blooper.

Oscar Colas takes a fly ball off the side of his head. Ouch pic.twitter.com/tuXaYTSW9K — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) February 22, 2025

Social media was ruthless to Colas over his hilarious misplay. Some even compared it to Jose Canseco’s infamous ball-to-the-dome moment in right field as a member of the Texas Rangers back in 1993.

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions.

The pain of knowing how much I spent chasing Oscar Colas in 2023 topps chrome. Is more than the pain he currently has on his head. https://t.co/lUImcjtsmy — Bourbon Invesments 2 (@BourbonInvestm2) February 23, 2025

Oscar Cola made 17 errors on this play.



It is not a White Sox record pic.twitter.com/e49voWWDN0 — Statfax (@statfax) February 22, 2025

He stole your bit @JoseCanseco — FAX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFAX) February 22, 2025

Close enough, welcome back White Sox legend Jose Canseco



That confirms it, Oscar Colas is going 40-40 this season calling it now https://t.co/XwBjQGAXNQ pic.twitter.com/gOUKlRs48H — Mandy Kong 🦍 (@mirann_darrow) February 22, 2025

At least the ball didn’t go over the fence for a home run with Colas like it did with Canseco. The White Sox were already trailing 6-2 at the time of Colas’ foul-up too so it didn’t really make much of a difference with the final outcome (with the Cubs ultimately winning 7-3).

Colas, 26, is entering his third season with the White Sox and has operated primarily as a right fielder throughout his baseball career. But you wouldn’t know it based off that unfortunate goof against the Cubs on Saturday, which was probably the best Canseco impression that we have seen since at least 2018.