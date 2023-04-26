White Sox catcher has bizarre frustration after being swept by Blue Jays

The Chicago White Sox lost 8-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday to fall to 7-18 on the season, and that left a very frustrated clubhouse to try to figure out what was going wrong.

White Sox catcher Seby Zavala expressed frustration with Toronto’s ability to foul off pitches, and suggested that it put the team “in a hole.”

“Those f—ers, they just fouled off a lot of s–t,” Zavala said, via James Fegan of The Athletic. “It puts us in a hole and maybe makes us feel like we don’t how to come out or something, I don’t know. They beat us. We’re in a funk. We’ve got to come together as a team to figure out how to get out of it.”

Zavala’s frustration seems to be down to the team’s inability to get out of an inning. Bo Bichette fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches against Michael Kopech in the third before delivering an RBI single, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fought off a two-strike pitch similarly before delivering an RBI double one batter later. Bichette had another plate appearance in the 5th in which he fouled off six pitches before working a walk.

The White Sox sound incredibly frustrated with anything and everything right now, which is understandable. The inability to put away hitters probably isn’t the biggest problem in a game that the White Sox lost 8-0, which capped off a series where Chicago was outscored 20-2 over three games. Still, Zavala’s job as a catcher is to help his pitcher put away hitters.

Chicago’s 7-18 start is a big concern, and an upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays will not help matters. It seems like everything has gone wrong for them so far.