White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite

The Chicago White Sox are kicking it back to the era of their last World Series title.

MLB insider Hector Gomez reported this week that the White Sox have signed Juan Uribe Jr., the son of former White Sox player Juan Uribe, for a $200,000 signing bonus as part of International Signing Day. Gomez also shared pictures of Uribe Jr. with his parents as he signed the contract.

The elder Uribe played for the White Sox from 2004 to 2008. He became a fan favorite during his time in Chicago, starting for the White Sox team that won the 2005 World Series (their only World Series title in the last century).

Uribe Jr., meanwhile, is a shortstop just like his father was. He is still only 16 years old but now becomes the latest son of a well-known 2000s MLB player to sign with a big-league team.