Who will start Game 7 for the Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a big win by beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas to force a Game 7. Just getting the win was a huge victory for the Dodgers, but it also brings up a big question: who will pitch Game 7?

The Braves are pitching Ian Anderson, who has been stellar in the postseason this year. The 22-year-old rookie hasn’t allowed a run in 15.2 innings over three starts. He has only allowed six hits, while striking out 22.

So what will be the answer for the Dodgers? As of Saturday evening following Game 6, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not have an answer, but he did provide some clues.

Roberts said that Tony Gonsolin, who is on schedule to start, would likely take a big portion of the innings for the game.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts won't confirm Tony Gonsolin as Game 7 starter. "We're still talking through it." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 18, 2020

Gonsolin started in Game 2 but gave up five runs over 4.1 innings and took the loss.

The Dodgers could use Brusdar Graterol as an opener, and then go with Gonsolin and Julio Urias for a large portion of the innings.

Do not be surprised if you see #Dodgers go with Brusdar Graterol: The Opener tomorrow followed by Tony Gonsolin/Julio Urias for however long it's working. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 18, 2020

Roberts will also check to see if Clayton Kershaw will be available to pitch in relief. Kershaw pitched in Game 4 and took the loss.

Roberts said he'll check with Clayton Kershaw tomorrow before deciding if he can pitch in relief. Good chance Gonsolin will take down big portion of Game 7 innings, Roberts said. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) October 18, 2020

Winning Games 5 and 6 to force a Game 7 were the first tasks for the Dodgers before worrying about Game 7. They have taken care of those steps and now will need to patch together 27 outs in Sunday’s deciding game. Expect to see Gonsolin, Urias and Graterol during the early-to-middle parts of the game. The status of Kenley Jansen, who pitched on consecutive days for Games 5 and 6, is another question.