The Will Smith memes were out of control after unusual matchup

The Will Smith memes were out of control after the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers catcher and Atlanta Braves pitcher who share the same name.

The Dodgers’ Will Smith got the best of the Braves’ Will Smith by slugging a 3-run home run in the sixth inning to change Game 5 of the NLCS and make it 4-2. The Braves went from possibly leading 3-0 to suddenly being down in the game, and they never came back.

Not only was the Will Smith vs. Will Smith matchup historic, but it also produced plenty of predictable yet funny memes.

Take a look:

When two Will Smiths meet, the result is an enormous bomb. pic.twitter.com/zF1qG7Xp4L — Sean Keane (@seankeane) October 17, 2020

FINALLY! the matchup we've all been waiting for: Will Smith vs. Will Smith pic.twitter.com/lQnL0XzJlh — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 17, 2020

Will Smith hits a HR off Will Smith pic.twitter.com/YNh8QQkp9Y — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) October 17, 2020

Will Smith at home watching Will Smith pitch to Will Smith pic.twitter.com/IwwXS24EJ4 — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) October 17, 2020

Will Smith off Will Smith! pic.twitter.com/SNd7ZFUgjA — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) October 17, 2020

Will Smith at home rn pic.twitter.com/nxQKrH3dFI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2020

Cody Bellinger is probably like what there are two Will Smith's. pic.twitter.com/NrEwRoFJGB — J (@JDodgersLA) October 17, 2020

The Dodgers won the game 7-3 to send things to a Game 6. Atlanta still has a 3-2 series lead. The fans will get to watch another game between the teams, but may not be treated to the same matchup again. That’s why we have to enjoy the memes when we have the chance.