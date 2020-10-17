 Skip to main content
The Will Smith memes were out of control after unusual matchup

October 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Will Smith Spider Man meme

The Will Smith memes were out of control after the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers catcher and Atlanta Braves pitcher who share the same name.

The Dodgers’ Will Smith got the best of the Braves’ Will Smith by slugging a 3-run home run in the sixth inning to change Game 5 of the NLCS and make it 4-2. The Braves went from possibly leading 3-0 to suddenly being down in the game, and they never came back.

Not only was the Will Smith vs. Will Smith matchup historic, but it also produced plenty of predictable yet funny memes.

Take a look:

The Dodgers won the game 7-3 to send things to a Game 6. Atlanta still has a 3-2 series lead. The fans will get to watch another game between the teams, but may not be treated to the same matchup again. That’s why we have to enjoy the memes when we have the chance.

