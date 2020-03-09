pixel 1
Monday, March 9, 2020

Rangers offer injury update on Willie Calhoun

March 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Willie Calhoun

The Texas Rangers have offered an injury update on Willie Calhoun, who underwent surgery on Monday after being hit in the jaw by a pitch at Spring Training on Sunday.

Rangers GM Jon Daniels told reporters that Calhoun does not have a neck or brain injury as a result of being hit. However, the outfielder does have a non-displaced jaw fracture and had a plate inserted during surgery. He also had a wire inserted to stabilize a loose tooth.

The reason they don’t know about Calhoun’s concussion status is because he was sedated and under surgery. He will be further tested when he’s more alert.

Calhoun only played in 83 games last season but hit .269 with 21 home runs. He was expected to be a key part of the Texas lineup this season, but he’s set to miss at least part of 2020 as a result of this unfortunate accident.


