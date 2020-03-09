Rangers offer injury update on Willie Calhoun

The Texas Rangers have offered an injury update on Willie Calhoun, who underwent surgery on Monday after being hit in the jaw by a pitch at Spring Training on Sunday.

Rangers GM Jon Daniels told reporters that Calhoun does not have a neck or brain injury as a result of being hit. However, the outfielder does have a non-displaced jaw fracture and had a plate inserted during surgery. He also had a wire inserted to stabilize a loose tooth.

Texas GM Jon Daniels says CT scan and MRI rule out neck injury and brain injury for Willie Calhoun. Non-displaced jaw fracture, single plate inserted during surgery today. Don’t know yet on concussion. One tooth loosened, wire inserted to stabilize it. Wire will come out. — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) March 10, 2020

The reason they don’t know about Calhoun’s concussion status is because he was sedated and under surgery. He will be further tested when he’s more alert.

In regards to concussion, Calhoun had been sedated and under surgery. He will undergo concussion testing when more alert. https://t.co/BNGKr3Prpv — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 10, 2020

Calhoun only played in 83 games last season but hit .269 with 21 home runs. He was expected to be a key part of the Texas lineup this season, but he’s set to miss at least part of 2020 as a result of this unfortunate accident.