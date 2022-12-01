Willson Contreras reportedly receiving interest from top contender

Free agent catcher Willson Contreras figures to be in demand on the open market, and might have a very attractive option in one particular team.

Contreras has been drawing interest from the Houston Astros, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Contreras’ former team, the Chicago Cubs, have subsequently shown interest in ex-Astros catcher Martin Maldonado.

It could turn out to be an intriguing free agent swap of catchers this winter:

The Chicago #Cubs are showing strong interest in Houston #Astros free agent catcher Christian Vazquez; the Astros have engaged in early talks with Cubs free agent catcher Willson Contreras. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 1, 2022

The real headline here is Contreras and a possible fit with the Astros. Houston needs a catcher with Maldonado hitting free agency, and while they could theoretically bring him back, Contreras would certainly be a more complete option. The 30-year-old is a career .256 hitter who comfortably provides 20 home runs per year and has three All-Star appearances to his name.

The Astros clearly intend to reload in defense of their World Series title. They have already added one big-name bat this offseason, and Contreras would give them an incredibly deep lineup that would wear out opposing pitching staffs.