Willson Contreras has savage 2-word reaction to Cubs dropping David Ross

The Chicago Cubs stunned the baseball world when they unexpectedly replaced David Ross, but Willson Contreras clearly felt no sympathy for his former manager and teammate.

The Cubs hired Craig Counsell as their new manager on Monday without even announcing that they had fired Ross. Contreras, who was teammates on the Cubs with Ross in 2016 and then played for Ross in Chicago from 2020-2022, reacted to the news on social media. The catcher said quite a bit with just two words.

Willson Contreras had an interesting take on the news that Craig Counsell will be replacing David Ross as the next manager of the Chicago Cubs Contreras was a teammate of Ross in 2016, and played for him from 2020-22 the comment on instagram has since been deleted pic.twitter.com/VOE9mWivCE — Jeremiah Winesack (@jwinesack66) November 6, 2023

Contreras knows Ross better than most. The two shared catching duties with the Cubs when Contreras was a rookie in 2016. When Contreras signed with the St. Louis Cardinals last offseason, there was a report from Ken Rosenthal that Contreras had not lived up to Chicago’s “standards for defensive preparation and game-calling.” Ross shot the report down and praised Contreras.

Judging by Contreras’ reaction to Ross being ousted, it seems safe to conclude that there was tension between the two.

Ross got it bad enough with the meme treatment when the Cubs hired Counsell over him. Contreras had no problem further salting the wound.