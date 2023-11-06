 Skip to main content
David Ross gets the rough meme treatment after being ditched by Cubs

November 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
David Ross in the dugout

Mar 10, 2020; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs manager David Ross looks on during a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

David Ross had a less than ideal Monday.

Ross was signed with the Chicago Cubs through 2024 and the team had an option to keep him as manager through 2025. There were no signs that the Cubs were going to replace him, and they didn’t even fire him. Rather, news emerged Monday that the Cubs had hired Craig Counsell as their new manager.

That left Jed Hoyer telling Ross the tough news that he was being replaced.

The way Ross was just hired over rather than fired led to plenty of memes via social media. Take a look:

Imagine being Ross waking up Monday as the Cubs manager and then a few hours later he learns that he’s got company as the Cubs had hired another manager. That’s rough. Of course, what was even rougher was the way the Cubs collapsed this season to blow a playoff spot.

The Cubs were 82-74 a week before the end of the season. Then they got swept in a 3-game series with the Braves where they blew leads in each game. They lost five of six to end the season and finished a game behind the Marlins for the final playoff spot.

