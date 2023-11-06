David Ross gets the rough meme treatment after being ditched by Cubs

David Ross had a less than ideal Monday.

Ross was signed with the Chicago Cubs through 2024 and the team had an option to keep him as manager through 2025. There were no signs that the Cubs were going to replace him, and they didn’t even fire him. Rather, news emerged Monday that the Cubs had hired Craig Counsell as their new manager.

That left Jed Hoyer telling Ross the tough news that he was being replaced.

Within the last 30 minutes Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer informed members of the organization that David Ross is being let go and the team is hiring Craig Counsell, per sources. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 6, 2023

The way Ross was just hired over rather than fired led to plenty of memes via social media. Take a look:

David Ross showing up to Wrigley today pic.twitter.com/eUEaNNI4LQ — Ance🌵 (@ancelarmstrong_) November 6, 2023

David Ross when he logs into Twitter and sees he's no longer the manager of the Chicago Cubspic.twitter.com/nfweHLqa34 — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) November 6, 2023

David Ross following the news cycle … pic.twitter.com/zOBvjJrUV4 — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) November 6, 2023

#Cubs players asking Jed Hoyer to talk to David Ross pic.twitter.com/Ry2C4HZIBM — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 6, 2023

David Ross walking into his office pic.twitter.com/3zdthDSg71 — Dr. Hawkize, M.D. (@stillnothawkize) November 6, 2023

Imagine being Ross waking up Monday as the Cubs manager and then a few hours later he learns that he’s got company as the Cubs had hired another manager. That’s rough. Of course, what was even rougher was the way the Cubs collapsed this season to blow a playoff spot.

The Cubs were 82-74 a week before the end of the season. Then they got swept in a 3-game series with the Braves where they blew leads in each game. They lost five of six to end the season and finished a game behind the Marlins for the final playoff spot.