Willson Contreras reacts to boos from Cubs fans

May 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Willson Contreras raises his arms

Willson Contreras on Monday returned to Wrigley Field for the first time since leaving the Chicago Cubs to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals in free agency. He sure had a lot of fun with Cubs fans now that he is on the other side of the rivalry.

Contreras was batting cleanup for St. Louis and led off the top of the second with a single up the middle off Marcus Stroman. After getting to first base, Contreras raised his arms and motioned for the Cubs fans to bring on the boos.

That’s a fun way to play the role of the heel.

Cubs fans love Contreras, and he loves them. He spent the last seven seasons with the Cubs. But once the game begins, everyone involved understands that Contreras plays for the Cardinals and is now the enemy.

The team did give him a nice tribute video upon his return that he enjoyed:

