Crazy wind caused major issues in White Sox-Mariners game

The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners did their best to fight challenging conditions during Thursday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field, but the wind proved to be a big problem for both sides.

The Mariners won the game 5-1 as the teams combined for three errors. In the fifth inning, the White Sox scored their only run of the game when the winds were so strong they prevented the Mariners from catching three otherwise routine popups.

3 Dropped pop ups. Unreal baseball being played.@barstoolchicago pic.twitter.com/oFd4a3NQtM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 14, 2022

The winds ranged from 25-35 mph during the game.

“It was like we were playing in a tornado,” Mariners outfielder Jared Kelenic said.

Kelenic smacked a 2-run home run during the game.

White Sox third baseman Jake Burger added similar thoughts about the wind.

“You saw it probably change five different directions when it was in the air and that’s never a good thing,” Burger said.

Big-leaguers know how to catch popups. Them missing so many like a Tee-ball game shows you just how bad the conditions must have been.