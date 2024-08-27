Ex-World Series champion pitcher gets placed on waivers

With just over a month to go before the start of the playoffs, a former World Series champion arm is up for the taking.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Monday that the Chicago Cubs have placed veteran pitcher Drew Smyly on outright waivers. Nightengale notes that postseason contenders looking for a lefty reliever will now be able to place a claim for Smyly.

The 35-year-old Smyly, a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, signed with the Cubs in 2022. After being a starter for virtually his entire MLB career, Smyly had transitioned into a full-time relief role for Chicago this season.

Smyly was a Cubs fan favorite who had produced a few memorable moments over the years. It is also a bit surprising that Chicago has decided to move on with Smyly turning in a 2.84 ERA in 39 total relief appearances in 2024. But the 65-66 Cubs, who are hovering right around the luxury tax line, will now save a good chunk of money by putting Smyly on waivers. Their loss here may become a better team’s gain.