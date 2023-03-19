3-time World Series champion reliever retiring from baseball

One veteran MLB reliever is ready to file his retirement papers.

The San Francisco Giants announced in a release on Saturday that they are signing right-hander Sergio Romo to a minor league contract with an invite to Major League spring training. The move is a symbolic one as Romo will officially be retiring as a member of the Giants during their final spring game on March 27 at Oracle Park.

It is a fitting career ending for Romo, who turned 40 earlier this month. He pitched for the Giants for nine seasons from 2009-16. That included an All-Star nod in 2013 plus contributions to three separate World Series titles for San Francisco (2010, 2012, and 2014). Romo’s most memorable moment came in the 2012 World Series when he recorded the final out by striking out Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, then the reigning AL MVP.

While Romo played for seven different teams after his Giants exit (including some other contenders), he never quite had the same success he enjoyed in San Francisco. Now Romo retires with a 3.21 career ERA, 137 total saves, and, of course, those three World Series rings with the Giants.