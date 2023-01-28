Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts

A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start.

The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw for interested teams and that things went well.

Cole Hamels threw for teams today in Arlington, Texas, and was said to look “insanely good.” Predicts he will receive interest off this session. 88-91 mph. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 27, 2023

“Cole Hamels threw for teams today in Arlington, Texas, and was said to look ‘insanely good.’ Predicts he will receive interest off this session. 88-91 mph,” Heyman tweeted.

Hamels turned 39 in December and last pitched in 2020. He made one start for the Atlanta Braves that season and allowed three runs in 3.1 innings. In 2019, he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 141.2 innings with the Chicago Cubs.

Hamels signed with the Dodgers for the 2021 season but wasn’t able to make any MLB starts after experiencing arm pain in a simulated game.

The veteran southpaw has made four All-Star teams and finished in the top-8 in Cy Young Award voting four times. He domainted during the Phillies’ 2008 championship and was named both NLCS MVP and World Series MVP.

If anyone gives him a chance in 2023, it will be on a minor-league deal. The odds will be against Hamels making it back to the majors for another start.