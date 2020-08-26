Report: World Series could be played in Texas under MLB playoff bubble plan

Major League Baseball continues to give serious consideration to a bubble-type system for the playoffs.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, plans are being laid out to play playoff games at neutral sites. The American League would play in Southern California, while the National League would be in Texas. Globe Life Field, The Texas Rangers’ new ballpark, could host the World Series. None of the planning is final at this time.

Other sites are still being discussed, but these locations make sense. MLB would have three stadiums in Southern California at its disposal. NL teams could play in both Dallas and Houston. Winter weather would be highly unlikely to impact either state as well. Both stadiums in Texas have retractable roofs even if weather is an issue.

This is a more focused version of an earlier proposal. It’s also similar to what the NHL has done successfully to play its playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton.