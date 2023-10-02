Report: Yankees make decision on Aaron Boone’s future

The New York Yankees know they will need to make significant changes after a disappointing 2023 season. A new manager reportedly will not be one of them.

The Yankees plan to retain Aaron Boone as manager, according to Andy Martino of SNY. Boone is set to take part in meetings in Tampa with club brass this week about where to go after missing the postseason, and the expectation is that the only way Boone could be fired is if those meetings unexpectedly turn into a disaster.

The Yankees managing to finish 82-80 despite their struggles is viewed as a positive for Boone. In addition, Aaron Judge publicly endorsed the manager’s return, and Boone simply is not seen as a major reason why the team had such a poor campaign.

Boone has his critics, but a lot of things went wrong for him in 2023 that were out of his control. Judge was limited to 106 games largely because of a freak injury at Dodger Stadium, while $162 million offseason addition Carlos Rodon was beset by injuries and posted a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts. One could argue that Boone made the best of what he had to work with.

Boone has one year left on his contract, so he will be under pressure to show improvement in 2024.