Yankees make big decision on Aaron Hicks

The New York Yankees have finally cut bait on an unpopular member of their roster.

The Yankees confirmed Saturday that they have designated outfielder Aaron Hicks for assignment to make room for newly-acquired outfielder Greg Allen.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: •Signed OF Greg Allen (#30) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.

•Designated OF Aaron Hicks for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 20, 2023

Yankee fans will welcome the Hicks development. They acquired him prior to the 2016 season and the deal initially looked like a steal when he hit .248 with 27 home runs in 2017. He has never been able to post such numbers again, however, with injuries and poor performance turning the fans against him. Last season, he hit just .216 with 8 home runs in 130 games, striking out 109 times on the season. Things have been no better in 2023, as he has hit just .188 in 28 games.

The Yankees signed Hicks to a tremendously ill-advised 7 year, $70 million deal prior to the 2019 season, so they will be paying him plenty of money to play for someone else. Considering how frustrated he seemed to make even his teammates at times, they were left with little choice.