Yankees’ reported contract offer to Aaron Judge revealed

The New York Yankees are making a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, as evidenced by the reported offer they have put on the table for their star outfielder.

The Yankees have offered Judge in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million to remain with the Yankees, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Yankees could even increase their offer depending on what the San Francisco Giants, the chief rivals for Judge, choose to put forward.

Whatever happens, the expectation is that Judge’s deal will beat the record for the average annual value among position players. That mark is currently held by Mike Trout at $35.5 million. The Yankees’ reported offer would come in at $37.5 million, with the potential to go even higher.

The biggest question at this stage is likely how far the Giants are willing to go with their offer. They put together an impressive recruiting pitch, but they may need to push $40 million annually to have a chance to get a deal done at this rate.